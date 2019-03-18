Bunge says French oilseed factory halted since March 11 due to strike

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness group Bunge said in Monday that production at its oilseed crushing factory in Brest, France, has been halted since March 11 due to a strike by staff.

Production at the site, which mainly crushes imported soybeans, was stopped last Monday ahead of the strike action that began on March 12, Bunge said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The factory in northwest France has a capacity to process 700,000 tonnes of oilseeds annually, it said.