FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 16, 2018 / 5:28 PM / in 15 minutes

Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil's sugar unit IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) plans to sell part of its stake in its Brazilian sugar and ethanol subsidiary, according to documents filed with Brazil’s securities industry regulator CVM.

Bunge Açúcar & Bioenergia reported a loss of 112 million reais ($30 million) in the first quarter, compared with a loss of 62 million reais one year earlier. The subsidiary had net debt of 2.9 billion reais by the end of March, around 2 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a common gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA.

    Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.