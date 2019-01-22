Bunge makes more board changes, cuts 2018 guidance

(Reuters) - Agri trader Bunge Ltd appointed one of a slew of new board members as its acting Chief Executive Officer on Tuesday and cut its 2018 forecast for earnings before interest and tax in the face of a worsening global market.

Bunge has been grappling with a global grains glut that has dragged down crop prices and thinned margins. The U.S.-China trade war has slashed exports of U.S. crops to China, further depressing prices.

Gregory Heckman, a founding partner of private investment firm Flatwater Partners, was appointed to the board as part of a deal to ease shareholder pressure on management late last year.

The company, which in December removed long-serving CEO Soren Schrader, said Heckman would step into the role on an acting basis.

Bunge said on Tuesday adjusted earnings before interest and taxation in its agribusiness segment would be about $90 million to $100 million, below the low end of previous expectations, and in the sugar and bioenergy segment by about $60-$70 million.

That would reduce the overall number to less than $1.05 billion that it had given as the lower end of a previous earnings guidance for 2018.

Three board members - Patrick Lupo, Ernest Bachrach and Enrique Boilini - would not stand for re-election, the company said.