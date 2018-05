CHICAGO (Reuters) - Global agricultural trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) expects to make a filing in Brazil as soon as this month to explore a public offering for its Brazilian sugarcane milling business, Chief Executive Soren Schroder said on Wednesday.

The company has also secured debt financing for the milling business, which could now operate on a standalone basis, according to a statement.

In 2013, Bunge began exploring a sale of the mills.