Bunge posts first-quarter profit

(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd posted a first-quarter profit on Wednesday, compared with a year-ago loss, aided by higher crushing margins in its oilseeds business in the United States, Brazil and Europe.

Net profit from continuing operations was $45 million, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $9.94 billion from $10.64 billion.