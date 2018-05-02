Bunge projects stronger earnings due to higher soy crushing margins

(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year ago, but said higher margins for soybean crushing should boost earnings significantly this year.

Shares rose 2.8 percent to $73.65 in morning trading.

Profit margins in the soybean crushing business have improved largely because a drought reduced harvests in Argentina, the world’s top exporter of soy products.

The higher margins prompted Bunge to raise its full-year earnings outlook for its agribusiness unit, which includes soybean crushing, to a range of $800 million to $1 billion from $550 million to $700 million.

Bunge projected stronger performance after years of bumper harvests reduced price volatility and clipped margins for the company and its rivals, making it tough to turn a profit on their core business: buying, processing and selling corn, soy and wheat.

Grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N) also showed signs of a turnaround by reporting a 16-percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday.

“Agribusiness is back in a big way,” Bunge Chief Executive Soren Schroder said on a conference call with analysts.

The company’s latest financial results “signal an awaited transition into a period of much improved margins and performance, especially in soy crush,” he said.

White Plains, New York-based Bunge, the subject of a failed takeover offer from larger competitor ADM, reported a net loss of $21 million, or 20 cents per share, down from a profit of $47 million, or 31 cents a share a year ago.

The loss reflected a $120 million charge due to forward oilseeds crushing contracts, which Bunge said would be offset later in the year.

Excluding one-time items, the loss was 6 cents per share, compared to analysts’ expectations for a loss of 18 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net sales fell 4.3 percent to $10.64 billion, below analysts’ estimates for $11.5 billion.

“This is a decent Q1 print beyond the headline loss,” JP Morgan analyst Ann Duignan said.

The sector also faces challenges from the escalating U.S. trade conflict with China. Beijing has threatened tariffs on imports of U.S. products including soybeans, America’s top agricultural export to China, worth more than $12 billion.

On Tuesday, ADM said it will take a $30-million hit to its trading profit in the second quarter due to a trade dispute between China and the United States over the feed grain sorghum.