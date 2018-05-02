Bunge sees higher earnings from soybeans due to rising margins

(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) reported a loss for the first quarter of 2018 compared with a profit last year, but said it expects “significant” earnings growth this year thanks to higher margins for soybean crushing.

Profit margins in the soybean crushing business have improved, partly because a drought reduced harvests in Argentina, the world’s top exporter of soy products, helping push up soy prices.

“We saw a dramatic change in the global soy crush market environment as margins expanded significantly from 2017 levels,” Bunge Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder said.

White Plains, New York-based Bunge, the subject of a failed takeover offer from larger rival Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N), reported a net loss of $29 million in the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of $39 million a year earlier.

The loss reflected a $120 million charge due to a devaluation of some oilseed crushing contracts.

Excluding one-time items, Bunge reported a loss of 6 cents per share.

Net sales fell 4.3 percent to $10.64 billion.

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N) on Tuesday reported a 16 percent increase in quarterly profit, boosted by improved results in its soybeans business.