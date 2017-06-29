FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Homebase owner to create 1,000 jobs in Britain as it accelerates expansion
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 29, 2017 / 6:05 PM / in 2 months

Homebase owner to create 1,000 jobs in Britain as it accelerates expansion

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Australian owner of British home improvements retailer Homebase said on Thursday it would create about 1,000 new jobs in Britain by the end of this year as it accelerates its expansion drive.

Bunnings, part of Australia's biggest retail group Wesfarmers Ltd, completed its purchase of the Homebase chain from Home Retail last year.

The firm is now planning to open 20 Bunnings stores in Britain by the end of the year, up from its previous expectation of 10 stores after the success of two pilot stores.

"Our decision to extend the pilot program reflects the positive reaction we’ve seen from customers to the stores we’ve opened so far," said PJ Davis, managing director at Bunnings in the UK and Ireland.

Bunnings halted the planned closure of several Homebase stores a year ago, and is investing 500 million pounds to convert the entire Homebase estate to the Bunnings name and format in three years.

The piloting of new stores comes at a time when British consumer confidence has plunged following the political crisis sparked by Prime Minister Theresa May's election gamble that backfired.

Two major surveys this week showed confidence among British consumers and retailers had fallen back to levels last seen in the wake of the shock 2016 Brexit vote which thrust Britain's $2.5 trillion economy onto an uncertain path.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alistair Smout and Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.