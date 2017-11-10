FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian activist investor hikes Burberry stake as overhaul starts
Sections
Featured
China widens access to its financial sector
China
China widens access to its financial sector
A sinkhole of struggle
Puerto Rico
A sinkhole of struggle
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 10, 2017 / 2:42 PM / in an hour

Belgian activist investor hikes Burberry stake as overhaul starts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Belgian billionaire Albert Frere has raised his stake in Burberry (BRBY.L) from 4 to 6 percent, the British trench coat maker said on Friday, a day after it unveiled a plan to go further upmarket that sent its shares tumbling on cost concerns.

The exterior of a Burberry store is seen in central London, Britain, November 3, 2017. Picture taken November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Frere - who along with other activist investors spurred a turnaround at German sportswear maker Adidas (ADSGn.DE) after taking stakes in 2015 - first disclosed a 3 percent stake in Burberry in February.

The holding is owned by a subsidiary of Frere’s Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), which also has investments in French drinks company Pernod Ricard and energy firm Total.

Burberry’s sales growth has lagged that of peers in the luxury and fashion world as a rebound in demand from Chinese consumers helps the industry recover from a few lean years.

Under new CEO Marco Gobbetti, the 161-year-old outerwear maker wants to become a top-end luxury player and is banking on a creative overhaul as it prepares to part ways with long-time designer Christopher Bailey.

Burberry shares fell sharply on Thursday as investors baulked at the costs of Gobbetti’s plan and the longer-than-expected turnaround time he outlined. Growth in revenue and operating profit will take until 2021, he said.

The stock was down another 2.3 percent at 1406GMT on Friday.

Analysts at Berenberg said Frere’s greater investment was positive.

“The news should reinstate some confidence amongst investors, confirming our view that despite the short-term downside risks to earnings, the company is on the right path to long-term success,” the analysts said in a note.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.