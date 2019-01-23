Burberry's same store sales up 1 percent in Christmas quarter

FILE PHOTO: The logo of British luxury brand Burberry is seen at a shop at the Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich, Switzerland July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) reported a 1 percent rise in third-quarter same store sales, just shy of market forecasts of 2 percent growth, before next month’s launch of the debut collection by its new designer Riccardo Tisci.

Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti said he was pleased with progress in shifting the brand further upmarket, and he said the company was maintaining its full-year guidance of stable revenue and adjusted operating margin at constant exchange rates.

The company, which is traditionally known for its trench coats, reported retail revenue in the 13 weeks to Dec. 29 of 711 million pounds ($922 million), down 2 percent at constant exchange rates.

Sales in mainland China were up in mid-single digits in the quarter, it said, while Europe saw a small improvement in tourist spending quarter-on-quarter.

But it said its performance in the Americas, where it is focusing its wholesale distribution on higher end retailers, was impacted by softer footfall trends.

Tisci’s first runway collection, which re-imagined the trenchcoat and featured Burberry’s traditional color palette of camel, red and black, was applauded by critics and buyers when it was shown in September.

Burberry said on Wednesday that its wholesale clients had responded positively to the new commercial product lines.