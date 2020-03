FILE PHOTO: The Burberry logo is pictured at a window as a woman walks past a Burberry office in central London, Britain July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Luxury British brand Burberry (BRBY.L) said the drop-off in demand due to coronavirus had intensified, pushing comparable retail store sales between 40% and 50% lower over the last six weeks.

The company said it was cutting costs to deal with the crisis by trying to renegotiate rents, restricting travel and reducing discretionary spending.