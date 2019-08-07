Business News
August 7, 2019 / 1:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Burford Capital's top shareholder Invesco refutes 'improper' behavior claims

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Burford Capital’s (BURF.L) top shareholder Invesco Asset Management said it “categorically” refuted any accusation of “improper or unethical behavior” after short-seller Muddy Waters pointed accounting misdemeanors in Burford.

Invesco, which owns about a 14% stake in Burford, added: “Invesco’s legal advisers are reviewing the accusations and we expect we will be able to make a broader statement in due course.”

Burford Capital shares fell 60% on Wednesday following Muddy Waters report. Responding to the “short attack” document, the company earlier in the day said its returns were “robust”.

Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Marc Jones

