Burkina Faso cabinet resigns: TV statement

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - The cabinet of Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Kabore resigned on Friday, according to a statement read on national television, which gave no explanation for the move.

Kabore accepted the resignations, the statement said, and is expected to form a new government soon.

Attacks by Islamist militants have surged in the previously peaceful West African country in recent months. A state of emergency has been in effect since Dec. 31 in several northern provinces near the borders with Mali and Niger.