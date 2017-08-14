FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Canadians killed in Burkina Faso attack: Canada Foreign Minister
August 14, 2017 / 4:12 PM / in an hour

Two Canadians killed in Burkina Faso attack: Canada Foreign Minister

1 Min Read

A member of the security forces secures the area after an overnight raid on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso August 14, 2017.Bonaventure Pare

TORONTO (Reuters) - Two Canadians were among those killed in an attack on a Burkina Faso restaurant, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday, though she gave no information regarding the victims' identities.

Suspected Islamist militants opened fire on patrons at a restaurant in the capital of Ouagadougou, killing at least 18 people and wounding several others.

Six Canadians were among those killed in an attack on a hotel in Burkina Faso in January, 2016.

Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

