Two Canadians killed in Burkina Faso attack: Canada Foreign Minister

A member of the security forces secures the area after an overnight raid on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bonaventure Pare

TORONTO (Reuters) - Two Canadians were among those killed in an attack on a Burkina Faso restaurant, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday, though she gave no information regarding the victims’ identities.

Suspected Islamist militants opened fire on patrons at a restaurant in the capital of Ouagadougou, killing at least 18 people and wounding several others.

Six Canadians were among those killed in an attack on a hotel in Burkina Faso in January, 2016.