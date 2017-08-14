FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France in contact with local authorities over Burkina Faso attack, advises citizens to avoid area
August 14, 2017 / 5:07 AM / in 4 hours

France in contact with local authorities over Burkina Faso attack, advises citizens to avoid area

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The local French embassy in Burkina Faso is in contact with local authorities regarding the attack on a restaurant and French citizens are advised to avoid the area, the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Our embassy is being kept informed of the situation due to permanent contact with local authorities," the foreign ministry said in the statement.

Suspected jihadists killed at least 17 people and wounded eight during a raid on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital, the communications minister said, as security forces sought to free people still trapped inside on Monday.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Michael Perry

