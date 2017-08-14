FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French president to discuss Burkina Faso situation with Kabore
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 3 hours ago

French president to discuss Burkina Faso situation with Kabore

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the situation in Burkina Faso later on Monday with Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Kabore, after an attack on a restaurant in Ouagadougo which killed at least 18 people.

"The president of the republic will hold talks during the day with his counterpart, President Roch Marc Kabore, in order to evaluate the situation," said a statement issued by Macron's office on Monday.

The statement said France remained committed to working alongside countries in the region to fight against terrorist groups.

French TV station BFM reported that one French citizen had been killed in the attack, although there was no immediate, official confirmation of this fatality.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams

