Spain says bodies found in Burkina Faso likely those of abducted journalists, pending final confirmation

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that two bodies found in Burkina Faso appear to be those of a pair of Spanish journalists abducted while filming a documentary there, although authorities are still awaiting final confirmation.

“The situation is confusing,” Arancha Gonzalez Laya told a news conference, adding that she was in constant contact with Burkinabe authorities, who provided the information about the dead bodies, via Spain’s embassy in Mali.