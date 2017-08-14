FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says one Turk killed, another wounded in Burkina Faso attack
August 14, 2017 / 6:12 AM

Turkey says one Turk killed, another wounded in Burkina Faso attack

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish national was among those killed in the attack in Burkina Faso by suspected jihadists, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Monday.

It said another Turk was wounded in Sunday's raid on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital, which killed at least 17 people.

The gunmen attacked the Aziz Istanbul restaurant in central Ouagadougou late on Sunday. Burkina Faso security forces killed three of the suspected jihadist attackers, but there are still people trapped inside the building, the Communications Minister said on state TV on Monday.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

