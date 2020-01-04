Fourteen killed in bomb attack on bus of school children in Burkina Faso

DAKAR (Reuters) - Fourteen people were killed and nine wounded in a bomb attack on a bus carrying school children in northern Burkina Faso near the border with Mali on Saturday, two security sources and a police source said.
It was not clear who was responsible for the attack. It occurred in a region where Islamist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State have increased attacks over the past two years.
(This story corrects day in first paragraph from Sunday).
