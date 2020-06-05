Burundi court upholds ruling party candidate's presidential victory

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Burundi's ruling party, the National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), arrives at a polling centre during the Presidential, Legislative and Communal council elections, under the simmering political violence and the growing threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Gitega, Burundi May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana/File Photo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Burundi’s constitutional court has said last month’s elections were flawless and upheld the victory of the ruling party’s presidential candidate, dismissing a complaint brought by the vote’s runner-up.

“The constitutional court rules that the presidential election held on May 20 was regular, that Evariste Ndayishimiye is the president-elect,” the court said in a ruling late on Thursday.

Incumbent President Pierre Nkurunziza will stay in office until August, when President-elect Ndayishimiye will take over and start a seven-year term.