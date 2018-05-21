FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 4:18 PM / in an hour

U.S. says Burundi constitutional referendum 'marred'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday criticized last week’s referendum in Burundi as being marred by a lack of transparency and voter intimidation and condemned the government’s decision to suspend media outlets.

“The government allowed vigorous campaigning by the opposition during the designated two-week campaign period, but numerous cases of harassment and repression of referendum opponents in the months preceding the vote contributed to a climate of fear and intimidation,” the State Department said in a statement.

The referendum on Thursday granted changes that could allow the current president of Burundi to stay in office until 2034.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu

