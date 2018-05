BURUNDI (Reuters) - Seventy-three percent of voters in Burundi approved a new constitution, the country’s electoral commission said on Monday, ushering in changes that could let the president stay in power to 2034.

Last week’s referendum asked voters to say “yes” or “no” to amendments extending the presidential term from five to seven years and allowing President Pierre Nkurunziza to seek two more terms beginning in 2020.