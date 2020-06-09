World News
June 9, 2020 / 2:44 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Burundi's outgoing president Pierre Nkurunziza dies: statement

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza talks to the media after casting his ballot at a voting station during the presidential, legislative and communal council elections, under the simmering political violence and the growing threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ngozi, Burundi May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clovis Guy Siboniyo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Burundi’s outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza has died, the government of the central African nation announced in a statement posted on Twitter.

The government statement said that Nkurunziza had died of a heart attack.

Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Alex Richardson

