August 12, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Vonovia to pay $382 million in Buwog squeeze-out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German real estate company Vonovia (VNAn.DE) has agreed to pay 334.4 million euros ($381.6 million) to squeeze out remaining minority shareholders of Austria’s Buwog (BWOA.VI), Buwog said in a statement on Sunday.

The new headquarters of German real estate company Vonovia SE, a member of the German DAX-30 stock market index, is pictured in Bochum, Germany, April 24, 2018, before Vonovia's annual shareholders meeting in Bochum, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay - RC1196FFC470

Vonovia, which already owns 90.73 percent of Buwog, will pay 29.05 euros per share for the remaining stake, Buwog said. Buwog shares closed at 29.04 euros apiece on Friday.

Buwog said an extraordinary shareholder meeting would be held on Oct. 2, 2018 to review the proposal.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz

