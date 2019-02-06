Street View: Successful new app launch key to Snap's 2019 performance

FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to post their IPO, in New York City, NY, U.S. March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

** Snap Inc’s shares soar 22.9 pct to $8.65 premarket and set for their best day in at least 1 year after the company’s user number tops estimates

** Says that number of people using the company’s photo-messaging app would remain at current levels this quarter, easing worries that it would continue to lose users to Facebook Inc’s Instagram

IS THIS THE SNAPBACK?

** Jefferies (“hold,” PT $9) says that though daily active users were flat sequentially, they were better-than-expected and if Android execution improves, there could be better-than-anticipated growth in 2019

** Morgan Stanley (“underweight,” PT $5.50) says successful launch of new Android app in 2019 and increase in user base will be key to driving user growth, higher earnings

** RBC (“sector perform,” PT $10) says Snap is still in very early innings of monetizing its platform and growth opportunity lies ahead especially given its monetization is only a fraction of Facebook

** Credit Suisse (“outperform,” PT $10.50) says Snap is a scarce asset that offers advertisers access to a coveted younger demographic and expects ad revenue growth by H2 2019 as it laps balance of transition headwinds

** JP Morgan (“underweight,” PT $7) says business is showing signs of strength, but adds one quarter doesn’t make a trend and maintains “underweight” until further signs of improvement are seen

** Canaccord Genuity (“hold,” PT $9.50) says that though Q4 was a solid quarter, it would like to see more sustained progress around user trajectory