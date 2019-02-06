Street View: Successful new app launch key to Snap's 2019 performance

** Snap Inc’s shares soar 22.9 pct to $8.65 premarket and set for their best day in at least 1 year after the company’s user number tops estimates
** Says that number of people using the company’s photo-messaging app would remain at current levels this quarter, easing worries that it would continue to lose users to Facebook Inc’s Instagram
** Jefferies (“hold,” PT $9) says that though daily active users were flat sequentially, they were better-than-expected and if Android execution improves, there could be better-than-anticipated growth in 2019
** Morgan Stanley (“underweight,” PT $5.50) says successful launch of new Android app in 2019 and increase in user base will be key to driving user growth, higher earnings
** RBC (“sector perform,” PT $10) says Snap is still in very early innings of monetizing its platform and growth opportunity lies ahead especially given its monetization is only a fraction of Facebook
** Credit Suisse (“outperform,” PT $10.50) says Snap is a scarce asset that offers advertisers access to a coveted younger demographic and expects ad revenue growth by H2 2019 as it laps balance of transition headwinds
** JP Morgan (“underweight,” PT $7) says business is showing signs of strength, but adds one quarter doesn’t make a trend and maintains “underweight” until further signs of improvement are seen
** Canaccord Genuity (“hold,” PT $9.50) says that though Q4 was a solid quarter, it would like to see more sustained progress around user trajectory
Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru