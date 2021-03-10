BuzzFeed in talks to go public via 890 5th Avenue SPAC: Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Online media outlet BuzzFeed is in talks to go public through a merger with 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, a special purpose acquisition company, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

890 5th Avenue did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while BuzzFeed declined to comment. (bloom.bg/3t90jus)

Blank-check firm 890 5th Avenue raised $287.5 million through an initial public offering in January, while BuzzFeed bought news website HuffPost from Verizon Communications Inc in November.