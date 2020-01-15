BW Offshore eyes spin-off of $800 million oil unit in first quarter

OSLO (Reuters) - Oslo-listed BW Offshore (BWO.OL) said on Wednesday it plans to float its BW Energy oil and gas business in the first quarter of 2020, with an estimated valuation of between $700 million and $800 million.

BW Energy aims to raise $175 million in the initial public offering to help fund its planned output growth, it said in a statement.

BW Offshore, a service provider to oil firms, has in recent years built up BW Energy as a separate exploration and production (E&P) business with oilfields in Brazil and Gabon.

It first announced plans for the spin-off last year, but had not provided a valuation for the unit and had not set a specific time for a listing.

“BW Energy has matured into a full ... E&P company with competencies covering the full scope of offshore field developments and a clear path to future production growth and value creation,” said group Chairman Andreas Sohmen-Pao.

In addition to the new firm raising cash via a share issue, BW Offshore also plans to distribute stakes in BW Energy directly to its own shareholders, it said.