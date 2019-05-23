Norway's BW Offshore to spin off Energy, boosting shares

OSLO (Reuters) - BW Offshore will spin off and list BW Energy this year to help fund expansion of the oil and gas business, it said on Thursday as it reported a 72% rise in first quarter earnings, lifting the Oslo-listed company’s shares.

Originally an owner of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels operated on behalf of oil companies, BW Offshore has in recent years also built up its oil and gas exploration and production business, which has licenses in Gabon, Namibia and Brazil.

“BW Energy ... will invite external investors into the company to finance development of the recently acquired Maromba field offshore Brazil and value-enhancing investments at the Dussafu Marin Permit offshore Gabon,” BW Offshore said.

Shipping conglomerate BW Group Limited is BW Offshore’s largest shareholder, with a 49.9% stake.

BW Offshore’s chief executive Carl Arnet and its chief financial officer Knut Saethre will both step down by the end of June to take up similar posts at BW Energy.

The company’s chief operating officer, Marco Beenen, will be promoted to CEO, while senior finance executive Staale Andreassen will become CFO, BW Offshore added.

After years of low investments by oil firms the demand for FPSOs is likely to rise in coming years, further boosting the prospects of its remaining business, BW Offshore said.

The group’s first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 72% year-on-year to $186.8 million, beating a forecast of $161 million in a Reuters poll.

BW Offshore’s shares, which have risen 87 percent year-to-date, were 13% higher at 59.30 Norwegian crowns by 0720 GMT.

DNB Markets and Pareto Securities have been retained as financial advisers for the IPO on the Oslo Stock Exchange.