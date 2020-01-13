China's BYD names former GM president Kevin Wale as senior adviser

FILE PHOTO: Kevin Wale, GM China group president, speaks during a news conference in Shanghai September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) said on Monday it has appointed Kevin Wale, former General Motors (GM.N) (GM) China President, as a senior adviser to the electric car maker’s chairman.

BYD, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, said in a statement that Wale will provide consulting services to BYD’s automotive business, including in areas such as marketing and brand building

Wale retired as GM’s China president in 2012.