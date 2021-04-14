ByteDance's gaming unit Nuverse acquires C4games

FILE PHOTO: The ByteDance logo is seen in this illustration taken, Nov. 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s ByteDance said on Wednesday that its gaming unit Nuverse has acquired C4games, as it seeks to further expand into the video games business.

The acquisition of the video games studio comes as ByteDance, owner of Chinese short video platforms TikTok and Douyin, makes sizeable inroads into the video gaming industry, putting it in direct competition with China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd..

ByteDance’s Nuverse agreed to acquire Shanghai-based gaming studio Moonton Technology in March.