Video app TikTok partners with Merlin Networks to expand music library

(Reuters) - Popular video app TikTok said on Thursday it had partnered with Merlin Networks, bringing its users a wider choice of music from the labels and distributors associated with the digital rights company.

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, and is hugely popular in Southeast Asia, including India.

Merlin Network is a UK-based nonprofit group that negotiates with the likes of Spotify SA, Facebook Inc-owned Instagram and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube Music, on behalf of more than 20,000 independent record labels and distributors and handles routing payments.