FILE PHOTO: A man walks by a logo of Bytedance, the China-based company which owns the short video app TikTok, at its office in Beijing, China July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bytedance has agreed to acquire Shanghai-based video games studio Mooton Technology, two sources told Reuters Monday.

Mooton Technology, founded by an ex-Tencent employee, is most famous for its video game Mobile Legends in southeast Asia.