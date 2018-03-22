Vienna Insurance says several parties interested in its S Immo stake

VIENNA (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance (VIGR.VI) said on Thursday several parties had shown interest in its 10 percent stake in real estate company S Immo (SIAG.VI).

The Austrian real estate market could face a rebalancing of power after Germany’s Vonovia (VNAn.DE) bought Austria’s Buwog (BWOA.VI) and U.S. private equity firm Starwood Capital offered to buy a quarter of CA Immo (CAIV.VI) and up to 5 percent in Immofinanz (IMFI.VI).

“Several parties have shown interest in our stake in S Immo,” a Vienna Insurance spokesman told Reuters.

Asked whether the group was considering a sale of the stake, he said it was too early to say because “there is no concrete offer yet”.