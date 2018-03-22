FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 22, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Vienna Insurance says several parties interested in its S Immo stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance (VIGR.VI) said on Thursday several parties had shown interest in its 10 percent stake in real estate company S Immo (SIAG.VI).

The Austrian real estate market could face a rebalancing of power after Germany’s Vonovia (VNAn.DE) bought Austria’s Buwog (BWOA.VI) and U.S. private equity firm Starwood Capital offered to buy a quarter of CA Immo (CAIV.VI) and up to 5 percent in Immofinanz (IMFI.VI).

    “Several parties have shown interest in our stake in S Immo,” a Vienna Insurance spokesman told Reuters.

    Asked whether the group was considering a sale of the stake, he said it was too early to say because “there is no concrete offer yet”.

    Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.