Broadcom gets EU antitrust nod for CA Technologies deal

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc said on Friday it has obtained antitrust clearance from the European Union for its $19-billion deal to acquire software company CA Technologies Inc.

A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Broadcom had on Wednesday said a memo, purportedly signed by the U.S. Department of Defense and circulated among lawmakers calling for a review of the deal, was likely fake.

The chipmaker said it now expects the deal to close on Nov. 5, as the clearance from the EU was the last regulatory hurdle.