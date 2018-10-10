Broadcom says Department of Defense memo asking for CA Technologies deal review is fake

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) said on Wednesday a forged memo purportedly signed by the U.S. Department of Defense on the need for a review of its $19-billion acquisition of software company CA Technologies (CA.O) had been circulated among lawmakers.

A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“We have been informed by DoD officials that this memo is in fact a forged document,” Broadcom said in a statement.

“Broadcom and CA Technologies are both American companies, and there is no basis in fact or law for CFIUS review of our pending transaction.”