July 6, 2018 / 1:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's Cabify denies reports it may sell to U.S. peer Lyft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish ride-hailing app Cabify said on Friday it had held no talks over selling any part of its business, after newspaper El Confidencial said it was considering selling to U.S. peer Lyft.

Madrid-based Cabify, which operates in Spain and Latin America, categorically denied having any such discussions.

“There have been no meetings with the executives of this or other companies to negotiate a possible partial or total sale of Cabify,” the company said in a statement.

Cabify added it remains committed to a previously-announced plan to list on the Spanish stock market within the next two years.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Jesús Aguado

