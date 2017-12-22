Argentine regulator OKs Telecom Argentina, Cablevision merger

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s communications regulator has authorized a merger between Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA) and cable TV provider Cablevision SA (CVH.BA), the government’s official gazette said on Friday.

The merger, which will create the largest telecommunications group in the country, needs approval from Argentina’s CNDC antitrust regulator as well.

Telecom Argentina and Cablevision announced their intention to merge earlier this year following a policy change by market-friendly President Mauricio Macri’s government that allows phone companies to also offer pay television.