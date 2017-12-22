FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Deals
December 22, 2017 / 2:31 PM / a day ago

Argentine regulator OKs Telecom Argentina, Cablevision merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s communications regulator has authorized a merger between Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA) and cable TV provider Cablevision SA (CVH.BA), the government’s official gazette said on Friday.

    The merger, which will create the largest telecommunications group in the country, needs approval from Argentina’s CNDC antitrust regulator as well.

    Telecom Argentina and Cablevision announced their intention to merge earlier this year following a policy change by market-friendly President Mauricio Macri’s government that allows phone companies to also offer pay television.

    Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.