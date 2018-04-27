Cabot Oil and Gas cuts cost to beat estimates

(Reuters) - Cabot Oil and Gas Corp (COG.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as it cut its average unit cost per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe) by 21 percent.

Total natural gas production rose to 164.6 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 163.8 Bcfe.

North American energy companies have ramped up production, in tandem with OPEC’s efforts to cut global output, to take advantage of rising prices.

Cabot said it expects second quarter production to be in the range of 1,850 to 1,900 million cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe) and stuck to its 2018 production guidance growth of 10 to 15 percent.

Excluding items, Cabot posted a profit of 28 cents beating the average analyst estimate 27 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net income rose to $117.2 million, or 26 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $105.7 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue fell to $473.2 million from $517.8 million.