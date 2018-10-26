FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
October 26, 2018 / 10:41 AM / in 30 minutes

Cabot Oil and Gas profit surges on higher prices, gain

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cabot Oil and Gas Corp (COG.N) reported a surge in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher realized natural gas prices and a gain from asset sales.

The company’s net income rose to $122.3 million, or 28 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $17.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company booked a gain of $25.66 million in the quarter.

Operating revenue rose to $545.2 million from $385.4 million.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.