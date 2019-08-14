CAE profit misses on higher costs

(Reuters) - Canada’s CAE Inc (CAE.TO) fell short of analysts’ profit expectations on Wednesday, as the world’s largest civil aviation training company was hit by higher expenses that offset demand for commercial pilot training and simulators.

Cost of sales rose 15.6%, while finance expenses more than doubled. The company’s selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 10% to C$113.3 million.

Revenue rose about 14% to C$825.6 million but fell short of analysts’ expectations of C$845.96 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

CAE, which also offers training for health care and military aircraft, produces simulators for commercial aircraft and has been inking deals to train pilots for carriers such as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) and Avianca Holdings SA AVT_p.CN, as the aviation industry grapples with rising demand for air traffic and a limited supply of commercial pilots.

Revenue from its biggest unit, civil aviation training solutions, rose 10.8% to C$477.6 million, while that from its defense and security unit surged 19.5% to C$320.5 million.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$61.5 million ($46.26 million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended June 30, 2019, from C$69.4 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, CAE earned 23 Canadian cents per share, missing analysts estimates of 28 Canadian cents per share.

The company also said its board had approved a 10% increase to its quarterly dividend to 11 Canadian cents per share.