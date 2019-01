FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is building a stake in casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O), CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company’s shares jumped more than 7 percent in early trading. The size of Icahn’s stake was not immediately known.

Icahn was not immediately available for comment.