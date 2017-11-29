FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caesars to sell Harrah's Las Vegas real estate assets for $1.14 billion
November 29, 2017 / 10:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Caesars to sell Harrah's Las Vegas real estate assets for $1.14 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O) said on Wednesday it would sell the real estate assets of the Harrah’s Las Vegas hotel to VICI Properties (VICI.PK) for $1.14 billion in cash.

Harrah’s is seen behind the High Roller observation wheel in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Caesars, which will continue to operate Harrah’s Las Vegas, said it would use the proceeds of the sale to fund its $1.7 billion purchase of casino company Centaur Holdings LLC.

Caesars will also buy 18.4 acres of land from VICI to develop a 300,000 square-foot convention center.

Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
