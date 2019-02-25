Caesars Entertainment signs multi-state pact with DraftKings

(Reuters) - Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said on Monday it had signed a multi-state agreement with U.S. fantasy sports company DraftKings, under which Caesars will offer DraftKings market access for its online gaming products.

Under the pact, DraftKings will promote Caesars as its official casino resort partner in states where the companies collaborate, and Caesars Entertainment will receive DraftKings equity, the company said.

Caesars is in talks to offer Carl Icahn a role in selecting its new CEO as part of an agreement that would also give the billionaire investor board seats, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The negotiations come after Icahn disclosed a 9.8 percent stake in Caesars last week and said he could nominate a slate of directors to the company’s board.