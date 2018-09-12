FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Hedge fund HG Vora builds Caesars stake, to push for divestiture or sale: sources

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management has built a 4.9 percent stake in U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O), seeking to persuade it to explore options that could include divestitures or an outright sale, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. HG Vora declined to comment while Caesars did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

