Icahn to lobby Caesars Entertainment management for sale: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn plans to push management of casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp to sell the company after it received at least two offers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.

Icahn owns about 10 percent of the company, the report said.

Caesars’ shares were up 6.4 percent in after-market trading.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company reports fourth-quarter results next week.

Both Caesars and Icahn Enterprises did not immediately respond to requests for comment.