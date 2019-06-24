Eldorado Resorts to merge with Caesars Entertainment in $17.3 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: The 550 foot-tall (167.6 m) High Roller observation wheel, the tallest in the world, is the centerpiece of the $550 million Linq project, a retail, dining and entertainment district by Caesars Entertainment Corp, in seen in Las Vegas, Nevada April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc has agreed to merge with Caesars Entertainment Corp in a $17.3 billion cash-and-stock deal, including debt, the companies said on Monday.

Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, reported on Sunday that Eldorado had clinched a deal with Caesars.

Eldorado’s offer of $12.75 per share represents a premium of about 28% to Caesar’s closing price on Friday and an equity valuation of about $8.54 billion.

Caesars, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2017, operates casinos with the Harrah’s and Horseshoe brands.

The company had 53 properties in 14 U.S. states and five countries outside the United States at the end of March, and its long-term debt stood at $8.79 billion.

Eldorado has a market value of about $4 billion. It had long-term debt of about $3.06 billion at the end of March. The company owns and operates 26 properties in 12 U.S. states.

Eldorado and Caesars shareholders will hold about 51% and 49% of the combined company’s outstanding shares.