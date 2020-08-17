Australia's Woodside Petroleum matches Russia's Lukoil offer for Senegal oil project

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, adorns a promotional poster on display at a briefing for investors in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) on Monday exercised its right to match Russia’s Lukoil’s (LKOH.MM) offer to buy Cairn Energy’s (CNE.L) entire stake in the $4.2 billion Sangomar oil project in Senegal.

Woodside will make an upfront payment of $300 million, along with contingent payments of up to $100 million, which will be funded from its current cash reserves, it said in a statement.

The acquisition takes Woodside’s interest in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep offshore joint venture to 68%.