Woodside weighs blocking Russia's Lukoil from joining Senegal oil project

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, is projected onto a screen at a briefing for investors in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum is considering whether to block Lukoil from becoming a partner in the $4.2 billion Sangomar oil project off Senegal, after the Russian firm agreed to buy Cairn Energy’s Senegal assets.

Woodside, 35% owner and operator of the Sangomar project, has a right to match Lukoil’s $400 million offer for Cairn’s 40% stake in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep (RSSD) contract area.

“This transaction is subject to joint venture and government approvals,” a Woodside spokeswoman said in emailed comments.

“Woodside will consider all its options,” she said.