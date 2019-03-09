Brazil's Caixa aims to raise $3.9 billion via subsidiary listings: report

A view shows the company logo of Caixa Economica Federal bank in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - State-owned Brazilian bank Caixa Economica Federal is hoping to raise 15 billion reais ($3.88 billion) through the listing of four of its subsidiaries, chief executive Pedro Guimaraes told newspaper O Globo in an interview published on Saturday.

The bank aims to list its insurance, asset management, lottery and credit card subsidiaries in the second half of 2019 or first half of 2020, Guimaraes said. In January, he had said they could be listed within 12 months.

The company had previously disclosed that it plans to sell minority stakes in the subsidiaries through listings in Sao Paulo and New York.